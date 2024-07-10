My Analog LifeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

South Korean Samsung workers go on indefinite strike
Jul 10, 2024

South Korean Samsung workers go on indefinite strike

Members of the National Samsung Electronics Union in South Korea at a rally on July 8. Jung Yeon-Je/AFP Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: 30,000 unionized Samsung workers go on strike as part of a campaign for better pay and benefits.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

