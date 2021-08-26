South Korea is first major economy to hike interest rates in pandemic era

From the BBC World Service: Like many central banks, the Bank of Korea is trying to balance the health challenges of COVID-19 with rising inflation concerns. South Korea is looking to curb household debt and soaring house prices. Plus, in India surging consumer prices, falling wages and a looming unemployment crisis are adding to its pandemic woes. And, Vietnam will send 2,000 soldiers to help contain a coronavirus outbreak in a manufacturing hub which is home to suppliers for Apple and Samsung.