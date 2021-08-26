Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

South Korea is first major economy to hike interest rates in pandemic era
Aug 26, 2021

South Korea is first major economy to hike interest rates in pandemic era

From the BBC World Service: Like many central banks, the Bank of Korea is trying to balance the health challenges of COVID-19 with rising inflation concerns. South Korea is looking to curb household debt and soaring house prices. Plus, in India surging consumer prices, falling wages and a looming unemployment crisis are adding to its pandemic woes. And, Vietnam will send 2,000 soldiers to help contain a coronavirus outbreak in a manufacturing hub which is home to suppliers for Apple and Samsung.

