South African rand continues decline after Trump wades into land-reform debate

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service… After a bruising week in Australian politics, the country's treasurer, Scott Morrison, has been sworn in today as the new prime minister. Then, controversy this week over President Trump's attention on South Africa – we'll dissect what's happening with the country's land-reform efforts and what impact it all has on the economy. Afterwards, Goldman Sachs introduced new benefits for working mothers breast feeding their children this week, it's a trend that's gaining momentum across the world. We chat with one mother who founded her own company aimed at alleviated stress for working moms.