As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 22, 2020
South Africa catches up on COVID-19 stimulus
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
South Africa will spend 10% of its economic output on pandemic supports. What can we learn from Germany's mass-testing approach to COVID-19? Australia's renewables sector could be the key to economic recovery.
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow