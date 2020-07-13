Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

New liquor ban adds pressure on South Africa’s wine exporters
Jul 13, 2020

New liquor ban adds pressure on South Africa’s wine exporters

South Africa's government has banned alcohol sales again as COVID-19 cases rise. The world's biggest companies are set to borrow $1 trillion this year to bolster balance sheets. China will sanction U.S. lawmakers over Xinjiang measures.

Segments From this episode

Borrowing by the world's biggest firms is set to surge in 2020

The rush to issue corporate bonds comes as companies rush to bolster balance sheets wrecked by the pandemic. The BBC's Andrew Wood has more.
China retaliates with sanctions against U.S. officials over Uighur Muslims

U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio are among those affected.
Liquor stores in South Africa have once again closed their doors

The idea behind a ban on alcohol sales is lower drinking-related hospital admissions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The BBC's Matthew Davies has more.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
