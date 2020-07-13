Jul 13, 2020
New liquor ban adds pressure on South Africa’s wine exporters
South Africa's government has banned alcohol sales again as COVID-19 cases rise. The world's biggest companies are set to borrow $1 trillion this year to bolster balance sheets. China will sanction U.S. lawmakers over Xinjiang measures.
Segments From this episode
Borrowing by the world's biggest firms is set to surge in 2020
The rush to issue corporate bonds comes as companies rush to bolster balance sheets wrecked by the pandemic. The BBC's Andrew Wood has more.
China retaliates with sanctions against U.S. officials over Uighur Muslims
U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio are among those affected.
Liquor stores in South Africa have once again closed their doors
The idea behind a ban on alcohol sales is lower drinking-related hospital admissions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The BBC's Matthew Davies has more.
