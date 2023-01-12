Something driving the strong job market is…entrepreneurship?

The U.S. labor market has been stalwart in adding strong numbers of jobs seemingly month after month for a while. One thing that's driving those numbers, despite the Federal Reserve's best efforts to tame inflation, is entrepreneurship. KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk tells us how dynamism in the economy among small businesses and entrepreneurs is adding more jobs. The owners of Subway, the widespread fast-food chain, are reportedly seeking to sell the company in a deal that could fetch billions of dollars. And, state government budgets are being helped by inflation.