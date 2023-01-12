Adventures in HousingHow We SurviveMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Something driving the strong job market is…entrepreneurship?
Jan 12, 2023

Something driving the strong job market is…entrepreneurship?

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The U.S. labor market has been stalwart in adding strong numbers of jobs seemingly month after month for a while. One thing that's driving those numbers, despite the Federal Reserve's best efforts to tame inflation, is entrepreneurship. KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk tells us how dynamism in the economy among small businesses and entrepreneurs is adding more jobs. The owners of Subway, the widespread fast-food chain, are reportedly seeking to sell the company in a deal that could fetch billions of dollars. And, state government budgets are being helped by inflation. 

