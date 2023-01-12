Something driving the strong job market is…entrepreneurship?
The U.S. labor market has been stalwart in adding strong numbers of jobs seemingly month after month for a while. One thing that's driving those numbers, despite the Federal Reserve's best efforts to tame inflation, is entrepreneurship. KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk tells us how dynamism in the economy among small businesses and entrepreneurs is adding more jobs. The owners of Subway, the widespread fast-food chain, are reportedly seeking to sell the company in a deal that could fetch billions of dollars. And, state government budgets are being helped by inflation.
Segments From this episode
Subway is exploring a potential corporate sale, reports say
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Entrepreneurship is driving this high number of job openings
KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk helps analyze recent labor trends.
State budgets are being buoyed partly by inflation
Marketplace's Matt Levin reports.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC