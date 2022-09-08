Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Some of the world’s biggest companies are gorging on debt
Sep 8, 2022

We take a quick look into the reasons companies like Walmart and McDonald's have been issuing billions in bonds. A reporter from The New Yorker stops by to discuss her story about how a nursing home's quality of care went downhill after a private equity firm purchased the place.

Segments From this episode

Why big companies are issuing bonds despite high interest rates

by Justin Ho
Sep 8, 2022
Walmart and McDonald's are among those hopping on the bond bandwagon. Some think now is a good time to borrow in case rates rise further.
Lowe's is among the retailers to issue bonds. Some companies think borrowing costs may be higher later on.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Private equity bought a nursing home, leading to staff cuts and a decline in care

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
Sep 8, 2022
A new investigation by The New Yorker delves into the acquisition of a Virginia nursing home and what happened next.
A new investigation published in The New Yorker detailed what happened at St. Joseph's Home for the Aged, a nursing home in Richmond, Virginia, after it was acquired by a private equity firm in 2021.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
