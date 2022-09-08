Some of the world’s biggest companies are gorging on debt
We take a quick look into the reasons companies like Walmart and McDonald's have been issuing billions in bonds. A reporter from The New Yorker stops by to discuss her story about how a nursing home's quality of care went downhill after a private equity firm purchased the place.
Segments From this episode
Why big companies are issuing bonds despite high interest rates
Walmart and McDonald's are among those hopping on the bond bandwagon. Some think now is a good time to borrow in case rates rise further.
Private equity bought a nursing home, leading to staff cuts and a decline in care
A new investigation by The New Yorker delves into the acquisition of a Virginia nursing home and what happened next.
