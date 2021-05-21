May 21, 2021
Some of the unemployed are about to see their benefits drop
We also discuss a global tax rate for companies and the WHO's plan for a global pandemic radar.
Segments From this episode
Biden administration wants multinational companies to pay at least 15%
Christopher Low drops in to talk about the markets.
Unemployed in some states stand to lose $300 a week in federal benefits
The Century Foundation estimates the cuts would affect about 3.6 million people
What's a global pandemic radar?
The World Health Organization announced a plan to scan the globe for COVID variants and other emerging diseases.
