Some of the unemployed are about to see their benefits drop
May 21, 2021

Some of the unemployed are about to see their benefits drop

We also discuss a global tax rate for companies and the WHO's plan for a global pandemic radar.

Segments From this episode

Biden administration wants multinational companies to pay at least 15%

Christopher Low drops in to talk about the markets.
Unemployed in some states stand to lose $300 a week in federal benefits

by Mitchell Hartman
May 21, 2021
The Century Foundation estimates the cuts would affect about 3.6 million people
Protesters call on Florida to fix its unemployment system.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
What's a global pandemic radar?

The World Health Organization announced a plan to scan the globe for COVID variants and other emerging diseases.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
