Some not-so-good climate news — with a silver lining
A new report out today details the US climate picture from 2022. On the good side, renewable energy output surpassed coal for the first time — on the bad side, carbon emissions ticked up slightly, just over 1 percent from the previous year. We break down the details. And, a chat with journalist Rob Walker about the merits of keeping all that old clutter around the house.
Segments From this episode
The US boosted renewable energy usage last year, but carbon emissions also crept up
Marketplace's Nova Safo walks us through the details.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC