Some not-so-good climate news — with a silver lining
Jan 10, 2023

Some not-so-good climate news — with a silver lining

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
A new report out today details the US climate picture from 2022. On the good side, renewable energy output surpassed coal for the first time — on the bad side, carbon emissions ticked up slightly, just over 1 percent from the previous year.  We break down the details. And, a chat with journalist Rob Walker about the merits of keeping all that old clutter around the house. 

Segments From this episode

