Some good news for your catalytic converter
Aug 7, 2023

Some good news for your catalytic converter

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Shrinking demand for palladium is good news for car owners. Plus, trucking woes and back to school spending hopes.

Segments From this episode

Some metal prices are finally down, a potential deterrent for catalytic converter thefts

by Ali Budner
Aug 7, 2023
Lower palladium prices might also lead to fewer catalytic converter thefts, which spiked when the metal fetched a premium.
The high price of palladium led to a rise in catalytic converter theft, said metal trader David Holmes, but that trend might be turning around.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

