Some good news for your catalytic converter
Shrinking demand for palladium is good news for car owners. Plus, trucking woes and back to school spending hopes.
Segments From this episode
Some metal prices are finally down, a potential deterrent for catalytic converter thefts
Lower palladium prices might also lead to fewer catalytic converter thefts, which spiked when the metal fetched a premium.
