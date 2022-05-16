Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Solar panels’ origin story could dim prospects for industry, U.S. projects
May 16, 2022

Solar panels’ origin story could dim prospects for industry, U.S. projects

The Department of Commerce is investigating whether solar panels imported from Southeast Asia are really coming from China, and if so, should be subject to tariffs. Trade groups say the investigation casts a shadow on the industry and is also slowing down progress on certain projects. The labor shortage has affected Walmart to the point where the retail giant has launched a program to find store managers, hoping to entice college grads with the chance at eventual six-figure salaries. This year's Memorial Day sales could provide a glimpse into how both retailers and consumers view inflation.

