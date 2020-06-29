Jun 29, 2020
New pressure for social media moderation
The consensus forecast is around 3.5 million jobs added for June. Plus, the social media advertising boycott goes global. The Boeing 737 Max begins test flights. And, migrant workers' remittances are expected to drop 20% this year.
Stories From this episode
The social media advertising boycott goes global
The campaign to get companies to stop buying social media advertising already has support from companies like Verizon, Patagonia and Unilever.
Boeing 737 Max test flights set to begin
Air safety regulators say Boeing can start test flights of its grounded 737 Max jets.
Drop in global remittances may worsen poverty
Migrants who have lost wages due to COVID-19 are struggling to send funds back home to their families in poorer countries.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
