New pressure for social media moderation
Jun 29, 2020

The consensus forecast is around 3.5 million jobs added for June. Plus, the social media advertising boycott goes global. The Boeing 737 Max begins test flights. And, migrant workers' remittances are expected to drop 20% this year.

Stories From this episode

Race and Economy

The social media advertising boycott goes global

by David Brancaccio , Erika Beras and Alex Schroeder
Jun 29, 2020
The campaign to get companies to stop buying social media advertising already has support from companies like Verizon, Patagonia and Unilever.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Boeing 737 Max test flights set to begin

by Nova Safo
Jun 29, 2020
Air safety regulators say Boeing can start test flights of its grounded 737 Max jets.
Two 737 Max planes crashed in late 2018 and March of 2019, killing 346 people.
Stephen Brashear/Getty Images
COVID-19

Drop in global remittances may worsen poverty

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jun 29, 2020
Migrants who have lost wages due to COVID-19 are struggling to send funds back home to their families in poorer countries.
A man in Miami sends a remittance to his mother in Cuba.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

