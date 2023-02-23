So far, Russia sanctions get a C+ for effectiveness
Nearly a year on from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the sanctions regime imposed on Vladimir Putin's regime by the West and its allies looks to be less effective than initially hoped. According to Brooke Harrington, a professor at Dartmouth, that's been due in part to the difficulty of sanctioning assets that are being held in the nebulous world of international offshore wealth management. And, a look at what the potential ramifications of a U.S. debt default could be if the federal government fails to raise the nation's debt ceiling.
Segments From this episode
What would happen in the event of a U.S. debt default?
Marketplace's Nova Safo has the details.
