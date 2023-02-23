A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
So far, Russia sanctions get a C+ for effectiveness
Feb 23, 2023

So far, Russia sanctions get a C+ for effectiveness

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Andrea Bernardi/AFP via Getty Images
Nearly a year on from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the sanctions regime imposed on Vladimir Putin's regime by the West and its allies looks to be less effective than initially hoped. According to Brooke Harrington, a professor at Dartmouth, that's been due in part to the difficulty of sanctioning assets that are being held in the nebulous world of international offshore wealth management. And, a look at what the potential ramifications of a U.S. debt default could be if the federal government fails to raise the nation's debt ceiling. 

Music from the episode

Once in a Lifetime - 2005 Remaster Talking Heads

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:21 AM PST
7:33
2:59 AM PST
10:49
7:43 AM PST
1:50
5:02 PM PST
19:09
Feb 22, 2023
26:51
Feb 21, 2023
24:07
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
More stores are accepting SNAP benefits for online grocery orders
More stores are accepting SNAP benefits for online grocery orders
Extra fees have conquered the airline industry. But there may be fewer going forward.
Extra fees have conquered the airline industry. But there may be fewer going forward.
Algorithms may start deciding who gets fired
Marketplace Tech
Algorithms may start deciding who gets fired
Retirement might not be in the cards for everyone
My Economy
Retirement might not be in the cards for everyone