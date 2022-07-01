Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
So far, it has not been a fun 2022 for Wall Street
Jul 1, 2022

So far, it has not been a fun 2022 for Wall Street

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Stocks have posted their worst first half of a year since 1970, with S&P and Nasdaq down dozens of percentage points. What could this all mean? For more, we're joined by Christopher Low of FHN Financial. European Union leaders have agreed to the first comprehensive set of cryptocurrency regulations in the world.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:33 AM PDT
7:20
2:30 AM PDT
8:00
2:52 AM PDT
1:50
5:02 PM PDT
13:53
4:29 PM PDT
28:38
Jun 30, 2022
31:02
Jun 28, 2022
26:17
Some stores cap emergency contraception sales to cope with surging post-Roe demand
Some stores cap emergency contraception sales to cope with surging post-Roe demand
Finland set to join NATO, adding an 800-mile land border with Russia
Marketplace Morning Report
Finland set to join NATO, adding an 800-mile land border with Russia
Credit scores can shape your financial life. So can the algorithms behind them.
Marketplace Tech
Credit scores can shape your financial life. So can the algorithms behind them.
New Connecticut law limits "captive audience" meetings in the workplace
New Connecticut law limits "captive audience" meetings in the workplace