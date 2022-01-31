Snap-election victory gives Portugal’s Socialist Party power over post-pandemic recovery funds
From the BBC World Service: A snap election gives Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa’s party a new public mandate to oversee the country’s post-pandemic economic recovery. Plus, how a Chinese crackdown on capital outflows is hitting the world's biggest gambling hub.
