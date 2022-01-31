Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Snap-election victory gives Portugal’s Socialist Party power over post-pandemic recovery funds
Jan 31, 2022

Snap-election victory gives Portugal’s Socialist Party power over post-pandemic recovery funds

From the BBC World Service: A snap election gives Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa’s party a new public mandate to oversee the country’s post-pandemic economic recovery. Plus, how a Chinese crackdown on capital outflows is hitting the world's biggest gambling hub. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

