Smaller races are drawing big campaign bucks
Today, we’ll trace some of the spending so far on state elections, local elections and ballot initiatives.
Inflation for wholesalers was negative last month
Inflation at the wholesale level reversed a bit in May — prices came down 0.2%, according to the producer price index. Yet overall inflation is still 3.3% year over year. So, what’s the Federal Reserve do with that? We discuss with Diane Swonk, chief economist at tax audit and advisory firm KPMG.
G7 plans to use seized Russian assets to help Ukraine
The U.S. and its allies have agreed to provide Ukraine with as much as $50 billion in new financial assistance. The deal will be finalized in Italy, at the meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized democracies, which began this morning.
Campaign donors hope money makes the difference in hotly contested states
Federal campaigns get much of the spotlight, but state and local races can be as consequential for residents' lives. Funders know that.
