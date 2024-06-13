Jobs IRLDecoding DemocracyA Warmer WorldI've Always Wondered ...

Smaller races are drawing big campaign bucks
Jun 13, 2024

Mark Makela/Getty Images
Today, we’ll trace some of the spending so far on state elections, local elections and ballot initiatives.

Segments From this episode

Inflation for wholesalers was negative last month

by Sabri Ben-Achour

Inflation at the wholesale level reversed a bit in May —  prices came down 0.2%, according to the producer price index. Yet overall inflation is still 3.3% year over year. So, what’s the Federal Reserve do with that? We discuss with Diane Swonk, chief economist at tax audit and advisory firm KPMG.

G7 plans to use seized Russian assets to help Ukraine

by Nova Safo

The U.S.  and its allies have agreed to provide Ukraine with as much as $50 billion in new financial assistance. The deal will be finalized in Italy, at the meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized democracies, which began this morning.

Election 2024

Campaign donors hope money makes the difference in hotly contested states

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Kimberly Adams
Jun 13, 2024
Federal campaigns get much of the spotlight, but state and local races can be as consequential for residents' lives. Funders know that.
Millions of dollars are being spent to sway voters on state-level ballot initiatives.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

