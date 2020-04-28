COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

COVID-19 aid and inequality
Apr 28, 2020

Criticism that smaller and minority-owned businesses didn't get their fair share from the first round of Paycheck Protection Program money. Wireless and internet carriers are extending grace periods. Apple and Google are set to release their joint contact tracing tool.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Apple, Google plan to release contact-tracing tool this week

by Jack Stewart
Apr 28, 2020
But what assurances are there that the data is private?
The Australian government's contact-tracing app, COVIDSafe. Apple and Google worked together on their own tech-based solution.
Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
COVID-19

Minority-owned businesses struggle to access emergency loans

by Amy Scott
Apr 28, 2020
Many of their lenders were excluded from the Paycheck Protection Program.
There's criticism that smaller and minority-owned businesses didn't get their fair share from the first round of the Paycheck Protection Program funding.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Music from the episode

It's Simple Visioneers

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow