Apr 28, 2020
COVID-19 aid and inequality
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Criticism that smaller and minority-owned businesses didn't get their fair share from the first round of Paycheck Protection Program money. Wireless and internet carriers are extending grace periods. Apple and Google are set to release their joint contact tracing tool.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
Apple, Google plan to release contact-tracing tool this week
But what assurances are there that the data is private?
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
COVID-19
Minority-owned businesses struggle to access emergency loans
Many of their lenders were excluded from the Paycheck Protection Program.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow