Aug 11, 2020
New concern from small businesses about the pace of recovery
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
A new small business confidence report shows a dip in optimism. Plus, the military is freeing up some radio spectrum for the development of 5G wireless networks. And, does tax planning slow down charitable giving?
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Trump administration moves to adapt military airwaves for 5G networks
It's a plan to free up space for commercial 5G signals so they're less likely to get blocked.
Small business owners are still concerned about the economy
"Without a robust small business economy, we can’t envision any kind of meaningful recovery," one expert says.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Money for charity can languish in donor-advised funds. This couple wants to change that.
David and Jennifer Risher are challenging fellow philanthropists to give more of their money away.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director