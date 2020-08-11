Economy: What Now?Unemployment 2020Million BazillionMake Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

New concern from small businesses about the pace of recovery
Aug 11, 2020

New concern from small businesses about the pace of recovery

A new small business confidence report shows a dip in optimism. Plus, the military is freeing up some radio spectrum for the development of 5G wireless networks. And, does tax planning slow down charitable giving?

Segments From this episode

Trump administration moves to adapt military airwaves for 5G networks

by David Brancaccio , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Aug 11, 2020
It's a plan to free up space for commercial 5G signals so they're less likely to get blocked.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said the move is a “a key milestone in securing United States leadership in 5G.”
Alex Wong/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Small business owners are still concerned about the economy

by Jasmine Garsd
Aug 11, 2020
"Without a robust small business economy, we can’t envision any kind of meaningful recovery," one expert says.
As COVID-19 cases spike and fall, small business owners are feeling uncertain about the future.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
Money for charity can languish in donor-advised funds. This couple wants to change that.

by Rachael Myrow
Aug 11, 2020
David and Jennifer Risher are challenging fellow philanthropists to give more of their money away.
David and Jennifer Risher of San Francisco launched #HalfMyDAF, promising to match donor-advised fund grants of up to $1 million as a challenge to other wealthy donors to make sure funds are getting to those who need them.
Courtesy of David and Jennifer Risher
Music from the episode

Blue World Mac Miller

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
