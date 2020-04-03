As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 3, 2020
Small business loan program starts today
Some big banks say they're not ready for the crisis small business loan program set up by the $2 trillion stimulus. Jobs report numbers are out today. How do-it-yourself masks are being used.
Why small business loans for COVID-19 relief may be delayed
The federal government's guidelines for banks only went out Thursday night — hours before the program was supposed to start.
Volunteers are making masks to help with COVID-19 shortages. Who will use them?
Some hospitals are accepting homemade face masks, but they may have limited uses.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
