More support for small business loans
Apr 7, 2020

Stocks are up again today, despite new data about the misery of American small businesses. The Fed steps in to help finance small business loans. How commercial fishers are faring. The push for corporations to donate to fight COVID-19.

COVID-19

The Fed steps in to finance COVID-19 relief loans for small businesses

by Marielle Segarra
Apr 7, 2020
The Federal Reserve is creating a "lending facility" to keep things running smoothly for small business loans.
The central bank is finding new ways for it to finance the loans commercial banks are being told to write to small businesses.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Commercial fishers struggle to find customers amid COVID-19 closures

by Brad Racino
Apr 7, 2020
Fishers scramble to find new markets as its traditional markets close.
Commercial fishers are having to find new ways to sell their catch.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Somnium Rodrigo y Gabriela

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
