Slowing growth, rising nationalism, but more cooperation between France and Germany?

January 22, 2019

From the BBC World Service… Zimbabwe’s president has returned home after cancelling his appearance at Davos. We'll take you to Harare for the latest. Afterwards, with a backdrop of rising nationalism, slowing growth and less influence, the leaders of France and Germany sign a pledge for closer cooperation in a post-Brexit E.U. But is it more about symbolism than hard commitments? Then, after many world leaders have ditched Davos to focus on problems at home – Brazil's newly-installed president Jair Bolsonaro will take the stage today. So, what is he hoping to accomplish, and will he catch criticism for not turning focus away from economic problems in his own country? Today's show is sponsored by SignNow, the Alliance for Lifetime Income, the United States Postal Service and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.