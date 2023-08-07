Barriers to EntryMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...AI on the Job

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Six months on, Turkey’s earthquake rebuild stalls
Aug 7, 2023

Six months on, Turkey’s earthquake rebuild stalls

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Six months on from the earthquakes that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria, has the rebuild stalled? Victoria Craig reports from Hatay province in Turkey where 23,000 people lost their lives, and hundreds of thousands were left homeless. BBC's Catherine Byaruhanga also reports on Niger, where a coup has led to the country's airspace being closed. And finally, Cedella Marley, Jamaican singer and daughter of Bob Marley, tells us how she became a global ambassador for the Jamaica women's football team.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:34 AM PDT
8:30
2:57 AM PDT
10:30
Aug 4, 2023
1:50
Aug 4, 2023
36:00
Aug 4, 2023
28:06
Jul 13, 2023
54:16
May 26, 2023
18:56
Mohamed El-Erian on Fed's inflation target: "There's nothing scientific about 2%"
Mohamed El-Erian on Fed's inflation target: "There's nothing scientific about 2%"
New online platform helps immigrant workers recover stolen wages
Barriers to Entry
New online platform helps immigrant workers recover stolen wages
Workers are being more productive, a good sign for low-inflation growth
Workers are being more productive, a good sign for low-inflation growth
For some bitcoiners, "a second passport is the ultimate hedge"
For some bitcoiners, "a second passport is the ultimate hedge"