Six months on, Turkey’s earthquake rebuild stalls

From the BBC World Service: Six months on from the earthquakes that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria, has the rebuild stalled? Victoria Craig reports from Hatay province in Turkey where 23,000 people lost their lives, and hundreds of thousands were left homeless. BBC's Catherine Byaruhanga also reports on Niger, where a coup has led to the country's airspace being closed. And finally, Cedella Marley, Jamaican singer and daughter of Bob Marley, tells us how she became a global ambassador for the Jamaica women's football team.