Six months on, Turkey’s earthquake rebuild stalls
From the BBC World Service: Six months on from the earthquakes that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria, has the rebuild stalled? Victoria Craig reports from Hatay province in Turkey where 23,000 people lost their lives, and hundreds of thousands were left homeless. BBC's Catherine Byaruhanga also reports on Niger, where a coup has led to the country's airspace being closed. And finally, Cedella Marley, Jamaican singer and daughter of Bob Marley, tells us how she became a global ambassador for the Jamaica women's football team.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC