A Warmer WorldIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Singapore Airlines offers compensation for turbulence flight
Jun 11, 2024

Singapore Airlines offers compensation for turbulence flight

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The airplane for flight SQ321, which experienced severe turbulence in late May. Lillian Suwanruhmpha/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Singapore Airlines is offering $10,000 in payouts to passengers who suffered minor injuries during a flight that hit sudden, extreme turbulence last month.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:55 AM PDT
6:40
3:04 AM PDT
12:47
4:12 PM PDT
28:29
3:52 PM PDT
15:34
2:53 PM PDT
1:05
Jun 7, 2024
2:00
May 28, 2024
28:14
American capitalism isn't working for everyone
Shelf Life
American capitalism isn't working for everyone
Does Texas need its own stock exchange?
Does Texas need its own stock exchange?
Coworking spaces are trying to put a new lease on the WeWork business model
Coworking spaces are trying to put a new lease on the WeWork business model
Share your wedding spending regrets! 
Share your wedding spending regrets! 