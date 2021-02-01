I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
What have you always wondered about the economy? Tell us
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Silver is surging. What’s fueling the price increase?
Feb 1, 2021

Silver is surging. What’s fueling the price increase?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The precious metal commodity has reached its highest level since 2013. Also, India's budget boosts vaccine and infrastructure spending. And, will restaurants in France and Hungary defy pandemic restrictions?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Are we in a housing bubble?
Adventures in Housing
Are we in a housing bubble?
Is it legal to purposely bankrupt a hedge fund?
Is it legal to purposely bankrupt a hedge fund?
Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine appears effective, but not as much as rivals
COVID-19
Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine appears effective, but not as much as rivals
How do all-inclusive resorts make money?
I've always wondered ...
How do all-inclusive resorts make money?