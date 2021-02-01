Feb 1, 2021
Silver is surging. What’s fueling the price increase?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The precious metal commodity has reached its highest level since 2013. Also, India's budget boosts vaccine and infrastructure spending. And, will restaurants in France and Hungary defy pandemic restrictions?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director