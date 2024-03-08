Election 2024A Warmer WorldDemocracy in the DesertBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Signs of a still hot — but cooling — job market
Mar 8, 2024

Signs of a still hot — but cooling — job market

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mario Tama/Getty Images
This morning's jobs data points to a labor market coming off the boil. Plus, Google looks to crack down on low-quality search results.

Segments From this episode

Biden uses State of the Union speech to tout his economic track record

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Mar 8, 2024
He cited job growth and cheaper drugs for seniors, among other things.
During the State of the Union address on Thursday, President Joe Biden touted the strong labor market the U.S. has seen under his presidency.
Shawn Thew - Pool/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

New H1-B visa rules give workers more autonomy

by Elizabeth Trovall
Mar 8, 2024
It’s H-1B season, which means U.S. companies are once again competing for a limited number of spots— 85,000 — in a visa lottery. Registration opened this week after the federal government revamped the application process.
Workers with H1-B visas "have a lot more more negotiating power," said immigration attorney Ummehani Ismail.
adrian825/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:13 AM PST
1:33
7:49 AM PST
9:40
3:05 AM PST
12:58
Mar 7, 2024
26:20
Mar 7, 2024
10:50
Mar 7, 2024
40:26
Mar 5, 2024
1:05
A new EU law aims to tame tech giants. But enforcing it could turn out to be tricky.
A new EU law aims to tame tech giants. But enforcing it could turn out to be tricky.
Warm winter forces some businesses and events to get creative
Warm winter forces some businesses and events to get creative
Arlo Washington is the barber — and banker — of Little Rock
2024 Oscar-Nominated Documentary Shorts
Arlo Washington is the barber — and banker — of Little Rock
SEC adopts rule making companies disclose climate risks
A Warmer World
SEC adopts rule making companies disclose climate risks