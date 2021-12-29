Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Should we be worried about $226 trillion in global debt?
Dec 29, 2021

Should we be worried about $226 trillion in global debt?

From the BBC World Service: Record global debt could lead to more austerity measures. Ghana's government faces resistance to its plans for an online transaction tax.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

