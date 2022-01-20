Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Run into more customer service bots lately? Let Marketplace Tech know. More info
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Should trading stocks feel like playing a game?
Jan 20, 2022

Should trading stocks feel like playing a game?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: Diane Swonk talks the markets with us after data on jobless numbers reflect omicron's damaging effects on the economy. 

Segments From this episode

When trading stocks feels like "Candy Crush"

The BBC reports on concerns about the gamification of stock trading.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The difference a higher minimum wage makes

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jan 20, 2022
A record number of states and cities are raising their minimum wage this year, according to a tally from the National Employment Law Project.
An activist marches in a demonstration Washington, D.C. A higher minimum wage, experts say, give people in lower-waged positions more bargaining power.
Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:47 AM PST
8:48
2:21 AM PST
9:02
7:29 AM PST
1:50
5:30 PM PST
24:49
5:03 PM PST
27:52
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
One year in, Biden's clean energy and climate agenda are in the balance
One year in, Biden's clean energy and climate agenda are in the balance
Survey finds many Americans unprepared for $1,000 emergency expense
Survey finds many Americans unprepared for $1,000 emergency expense
Health communication expert gives U.S. a "C" for pandemic performance
Health communication expert gives U.S. a "C" for pandemic performance
Wireless carriers will limit 5G near airports, but airlines are still pushing back
Wireless carriers will limit 5G near airports, but airlines are still pushing back