Should trading stocks feel like playing a game?
Also today: Diane Swonk talks the markets with us after data on jobless numbers reflect omicron's damaging effects on the economy.
Segments From this episode
When trading stocks feels like "Candy Crush"
The BBC reports on concerns about the gamification of stock trading.
The difference a higher minimum wage makes
A record number of states and cities are raising their minimum wage this year, according to a tally from the National Employment Law Project.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director