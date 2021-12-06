Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Should governments invest in pandemic preparedness like they do military readiness?
Dec 6, 2021

From the BBC World Service: Professor Sarah Gilbert, who helped develop the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, says more investment is needed now to help prevent future pandemics. Plus: A new gadget dubbed "Earth's black box" can record 50 years worth of climate data. And, a look at whether green hydrogen could help future-proof climate goals.

