Dec 10, 2020
Stockpiling storm brings holiday nightmare to global shipping ports
Google and Amazon fined for breaching French internet privacy rules. Brexit negotiations continue as deadline looms. And that chaos, combined with pandemic and holiday stockpiling, has caused backlogs at British ports.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
