How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Stockpiling storm brings holiday nightmare to global shipping ports
Dec 10, 2020

Stockpiling storm brings holiday nightmare to global shipping ports

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Google and Amazon fined for breaching French internet privacy rules. Brexit negotiations continue as deadline looms. And that chaos, combined with pandemic and holiday stockpiling, has caused backlogs at British ports.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
With pandemic restrictions forcing holiday travel cancellations, can you get refunds?
With pandemic restrictions forcing holiday travel cancellations, can you get refunds?
How one family is looking ahead to a post-pandemic world
United States of Work
How one family is looking ahead to a post-pandemic world

Marketplace has you covered.

Get a reusable cotton face mask as a bonus gift today! 

GIVE NOW
The one place in Washington, D.C., where bipartisanship is flourishing
The one place in Washington, D.C., where bipartisanship is flourishing