Could China really compete with Silicon Valley on tech?
Oct 14, 2020

Could China really compete with Silicon Valley on tech?

President Xi Jinping wants the Shenzhen special economic zone to be a powerhouse for technology. Europe's "traffic light" system to ease COVID-19 travel. The need for more cold storage for vaccine distribution.

Segments From this episode

Fast-Track Vaccines

DHL exec says "big challenge" for vaccine distribution is "joint effort" between governments, producers

by Victoria Craig and Alex Schroeder
Oct 14, 2020
Katja Busch says efficient vaccine distribution is most dependent on coordinated efforts between the involved parties.
Mohammed Mahjoub/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
