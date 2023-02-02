Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Shell’s profits soar, but is it spending enough on green energy?
Feb 2, 2023

Shell’s profits soar, but is it spending enough on green energy?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Carl Court/AFP Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: The war in Ukraine and responses to it pushed oil and gas prices to record highs in 2022. It's meant bumper profits for the world's oil majors, and today was Shell's turn with profits of $40bn. But what is it doing with the windfall? Plus, the Indian conglomerate Adani group continues to see its share price collapse after a highly critical report by the U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research. The company's boss Gautam Adani has lost the title of Asia's richest man, but he's fighting back insisting the business is "robust".

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:09 AM PST
8:09
3:24 AM PST
7:14
7:31 AM PST
1:50
5:00 PM PST
18:27
4:33 PM PST
27:30
Jan 31, 2023
2:25
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Bed, Bath, Beyond, bankruptcy? A look at the retailer's bid to avoid Chapter 11
Bed, Bath, Beyond, bankruptcy? A look at the retailer's bid to avoid Chapter 11
As the job market cools, "job churn" is leveling off from historic pandemic highs
As the job market cools, "job churn" is leveling off from historic pandemic highs
Retail is recovering — and flowering — in smaller cities and the suburbs
Retail is recovering — and flowering — in smaller cities and the suburbs
With rising home prices and stagnating wages, a new savings goal: Beyoncé tickets
With rising home prices and stagnating wages, a new savings goal: Beyoncé tickets

Need some Econ 101?

Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.

Let's do it!