Shell’s profits soar, but is it spending enough on green energy?
From the BBC World Service: The war in Ukraine and responses to it pushed oil and gas prices to record highs in 2022. It's meant bumper profits for the world's oil majors, and today was Shell's turn with profits of $40bn. But what is it doing with the windfall? Plus, the Indian conglomerate Adani group continues to see its share price collapse after a highly critical report by the U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research. The company's boss Gautam Adani has lost the title of Asia's richest man, but he's fighting back insisting the business is "robust".
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC