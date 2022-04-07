Shell says exiting Russia could mean a $5 billion hit
From the BBC World Service: Energy giant Shell says its decision to exit Russia after the Ukraine invasion will have an impact of as much as $2 billion more than originally thought. Plus, Russia's currency is trading back near levels seen before the war began, but not all is as it seems. And, we take you to Peru where protests have broken out over the rising cost of food and fuel.
