Shell says exiting Russia could mean a $5 billion hit
Apr 7, 2022

Shell says exiting Russia could mean a $5 billion hit

From the BBC World Service: Energy giant Shell says its decision to exit Russia after the Ukraine invasion will have an impact of as much as $2 billion more than originally thought. Plus, Russia's currency is trading back near levels seen before the war began, but not all is as it seems. And, we take you to Peru where protests have broken out over the rising cost of food and fuel.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

