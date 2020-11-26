Nov 26, 2020
Shanghai is now the most connected city for flying
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Pandemic disruption has majorly affected flight hubs like New York and Tokyo. Plus, will EU countries follow Germany and keep ski resorts closed to contain COVID-19? And, heat-and-eat Thanksgiving in London.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
London restaurant brings Philly-style love to Thanksgiving lockdown
One American bar has rolled out all the Thanksgiving must-haves in one easy-to-eat Philadelphia-style sandwich.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director