Shanghai goes into lockdown as China’s zero-COVID strategy questioned
From the BBC World Service: China's financial capital goes into a two-phased lockdown as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is in Israel for a landmark summit aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal. As Russia's war in Ukraine continues, European businesses finding way to help the growing numbers of refugees.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer