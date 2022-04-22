Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Shanghai adds tough new lockdown measures
Apr 22, 2022

Shanghai adds tough new lockdown measures

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: China's government introduces even tougher COVID lockdown restrictions, including alarms on people's doors. France has issued an arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn, the former boss of the Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi car alliance. After being charged with financial wrongdoing in Japan in 2018, Ghosn fled to Lebanon and has been there ever since. And, we meet a 100-year-old man in Brazil who's worked for the same company for 84 years.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:25 AM PDT
7:59
2:26 AM PDT
7:42
2:48 AM PDT
1:50
5:20 PM PDT
19:13
3:51 PM PDT
27:42
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
A wildlife crossing near Los Angeles aims to expand the terrain where animals can roam
A wildlife crossing near Los Angeles aims to expand the terrain where animals can roam
Can you still get a third relief check and other tax-related questions
Can you still get a third relief check and other tax-related questions
Repaying student loans is a burden, but most people 40 and under don't regret taking them out
Repaying student loans is a burden, but most people 40 and under don't regret taking them out
New report shines a light on the deaths of rideshare drivers in the gig economy
New report shines a light on the deaths of rideshare drivers in the gig economy