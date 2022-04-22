Shanghai adds tough new lockdown measures

From the BBC World Service: China's government introduces even tougher COVID lockdown restrictions, including alarms on people's doors. France has issued an arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn, the former boss of the Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi car alliance. After being charged with financial wrongdoing in Japan in 2018, Ghosn fled to Lebanon and has been there ever since. And, we meet a 100-year-old man in Brazil who's worked for the same company for 84 years.