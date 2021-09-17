Settlement matter between states and OxyContin makers appears far from settled
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also: Italy becomes the first European nation to mandate proof of vaccination and other safeguards for public and private employees. We also have a discussion about the economic legacy of the Camp David accords between Egypt and Israel.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director