Apr 8, 2021
The world’s biggest vaccine maker says it needs financial help
From the BBC World Service: The Serum Institute of India has asked India's government for $400 million to help it increase COVID vaccine manufacturing amid soaring demand. And, as Brazil deals with overcrowded hospitals and a health system in crisis, President Jair Bolsonaro turns his focus to ramping up vaccine efforts.
