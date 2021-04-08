The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

The world’s biggest vaccine maker says it needs financial help
Apr 8, 2021

The world’s biggest vaccine maker says it needs financial help

From the BBC World Service: The Serum Institute of India has asked India's government for $400 million to help it increase COVID vaccine manufacturing amid soaring demand. And, as Brazil deals with overcrowded hospitals and a health system in crisis, President Jair Bolsonaro turns his focus to ramping up vaccine efforts.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
