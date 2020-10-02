September jobs report signals a recovery slowdown

Hiring for September came in lower than expected, but that doesn't tell the whole story

Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, has more. He says, "What happened is, teachers came back early this year. So they showed up in August and they didn't show up in September. The result is it looks like there's a big drop in government employment, although we are actually up on that the last couple of months." Low also added that the numbers show some "disadvantaged communities are starting to catch up."