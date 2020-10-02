Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

September jobs report signals a recovery slowdown
Oct 2, 2020

September jobs report signals a recovery slowdown

Plus, markets react to Trump's positive COVID test. A federal court blocks Trump's ban on some work visas. Colleges offer grants for research projects on anti-Black racism and commit to hire more professors with expertise in the study of race.

COVID-19

Trump's positive COVID test adds more uncertainty to volatile markets

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Oct 2, 2020
It comes after the first presidential debate and the uncertain fate of more coronavirus relief.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Hiring for September came in lower than expected, but that doesn't tell the whole story

Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, has more. He says, "What happened is, teachers came back early this year. So they showed up in August and they didn't show up in September. The result is it looks like there's a big drop in government employment, although we are actually up on that the last couple of months." Low also added that the numbers show some "disadvantaged communities are starting to catch up."
A judge finds the president overstepped his power in banning visas for workers from other countries

Marketplace's Kimberly Adams reports.
Race and Economy

Some colleges and universities look to re-up their commitment to Black studies

by Jessica Bakeman
Oct 2, 2020
Schools around the country are offering grants for research projects on anti-Black racism. And some are committing to hire more professors with expertise in the study of race.
Florida International University anthropology professor Andrea Queeley, seen here teaching on the public university's campus in Miami earlier this year, has been fighting for years for the survival of the African and African Diaspora studies program. Now the administration is committing to "enhance" it as part of a university-wide effort to battle racism and racial injustice.
Leslie Ovalle for The Hechinger Report
