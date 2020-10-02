Oct 2, 2020
September jobs report signals a recovery slowdown
Plus, markets react to Trump's positive COVID test. A federal court blocks Trump's ban on some work visas. Colleges offer grants for research projects on anti-Black racism and commit to hire more professors with expertise in the study of race.
Trump's positive COVID test adds more uncertainty to volatile markets
It comes after the first presidential debate and the uncertain fate of more coronavirus relief.
Hiring for September came in lower than expected, but that doesn't tell the whole story
Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, has more. He says, "What happened is, teachers came back early this year. So they showed up in August and they didn't show up in September. The result is it looks like there's a big drop in government employment, although we are actually up on that the last couple of months." Low also added that the numbers show some "disadvantaged communities are starting to catch up."
A judge finds the president overstepped his power in banning visas for workers from other countries
Marketplace's Kimberly Adams reports.
Some colleges and universities look to re-up their commitment to Black studies
Schools around the country are offering grants for research projects on anti-Black racism. And some are committing to hire more professors with expertise in the study of race.
