Senators, President Biden take aim at corporate “junk fees”
Feb 13, 2023

Samuel Corum/Getty Images
As the new Congress gets underway, one priority for a bipartisan group of senators led by Massachusetts' Ed Markey is getting rid of corporate "junk fees," starting with ones airlines charge parents to sit with their young children. It's a sentiment that's been echoed by President Biden, who focused on extraneous fees in his recent State of the Union address. Recent economic data has been positively upbeat, but economist Julia Coronado warns that some of the good news could be overstated because of seasonal trends. And, a look inside the world of regenerative agriculture, a greener alternative to traditional farming. 

Segments From this episode

Bipartisan group of senators pushes against airline "junk fees"

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Listen Now
How much of the good economic news is just noise?

Economist Julia Coronado, Founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, explains.
Listen Now
With "regenerative" farming, small growers can reap big profits for air and soil

by Caleigh Wells
Feb 13, 2023
Some farmers use methods that reduce carbon and raise crops more sustainably. They hope for support in the next federal farm bill.
Mollie Engelhart started her farm four years ago to support her vegan restaurant chain, Sage.
Courtesy Engelhart
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Consumers seem pretty happy with their own finances. But they're worried about the economy.
How the Puppy Bowl became a marketing juggernaut in its own right
Turkey and Syria plead for more aid
We want your “shrinkflation” stories
