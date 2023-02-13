and we’ll thank you with a Marketplace Investor T-shirt – only through Valentine’s Day!
Senators, President Biden take aim at corporate “junk fees”
As the new Congress gets underway, one priority for a bipartisan group of senators led by Massachusetts' Ed Markey is getting rid of corporate "junk fees," starting with ones airlines charge parents to sit with their young children. It's a sentiment that's been echoed by President Biden, who focused on extraneous fees in his recent State of the Union address. Recent economic data has been positively upbeat, but economist Julia Coronado warns that some of the good news could be overstated because of seasonal trends. And, a look inside the world of regenerative agriculture, a greener alternative to traditional farming.
Segments From this episode
Bipartisan group of senators pushes against airline "junk fees"
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
How much of the good economic news is just noise?
Economist Julia Coronado, Founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, explains.
With "regenerative" farming, small growers can reap big profits for air and soil
Some farmers use methods that reduce carbon and raise crops more sustainably. They hope for support in the next federal farm bill.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC