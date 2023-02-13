Senators, President Biden take aim at corporate “junk fees”

As the new Congress gets underway, one priority for a bipartisan group of senators led by Massachusetts' Ed Markey is getting rid of corporate "junk fees," starting with ones airlines charge parents to sit with their young children. It's a sentiment that's been echoed by President Biden, who focused on extraneous fees in his recent State of the Union address. Recent economic data has been positively upbeat, but economist Julia Coronado warns that some of the good news could be overstated because of seasonal trends. And, a look inside the world of regenerative agriculture, a greener alternative to traditional farming.