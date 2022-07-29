Sen. Joe Manchin announces support for Democrats’ climate package
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has announced his support for a sweeping $430 billion dollar package in the Senate that aims to address climate change and health care. We delve into what's in the bill and what Manchin's support means for its prospects in Congress. Plus, a look into Amazon's latest company results and what they mean for the retail sector. And, China is reportedly considering a relief fund for embattled property developers.
The promise and compromise of Senate Democrats' climate change legislation
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.., announced that he would back the package Thursday after previously raising inflation concerns.
Why is there a real estate crisis unfolding in China?
Massive debt amongst property developers like Evergrande have led to incomplete buildings and angry homebuyers.
