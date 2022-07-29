The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Sen. Joe Manchin announces support for Democrats’ climate package
Jul 29, 2022

Sen. Joe Manchin announces support for Democrats' climate package

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has announced his support for a sweeping $430 billion dollar package in the Senate that aims to address climate change and health care. We delve into what's in the bill and what Manchin's support means for its prospects in Congress. Plus, a look into Amazon's latest company results and what they mean for the retail sector. And, China is reportedly considering a relief fund for embattled property developers.

The promise and compromise of Senate Democrats' climate change legislation

by Lily Jamali
Jul 29, 2022
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.., announced that he would back the package Thursday after previously raising inflation concerns.
Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, said Thursday that he had agreed to support the Biden administration's climate change package.
Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images
Why is there a real estate crisis unfolding in China?

by David Brancaccio , Jennifer Pak and Jarrett Dang
Jul 29, 2022
Massive debt amongst property developers like Evergrande have led to incomplete buildings and angry homebuyers.
"Property developers have run out of money." said Jennifer Pak, Marketplace's China Correspondent.
LIU JIN/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

