Senate passes bill to boost health benefits for veterans
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The bill especially helps Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. Questions are swirling around schools' use of tracking software on student laptops. A study finds that low-income people suffer the most when it comes to the effects of wildfires.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant