Senate Democrats’ spending bill is raising corporate tax questions
Aug 4, 2022

Senate Democrats are working out the details of their latest spending bill, dubbed the "Inflation Reduction Act." We go over what's been going on with the bill, and some contentious corporate tax proposals. Tensions between Taiwan and China are starting to disrupt commerce and some flights. The Department of Transportation is beginning to take comments on a potential move to boost protections for airline passengers seeking refunds for tickets.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

