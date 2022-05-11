Senate confirms Lisa Cook as first Black woman to serve on Fed board
The Senate has confirmed President Biden’s nominee Lisa Cook to serve on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. The economist will be the first Black woman ever to serve on the board. Also, Marketplace's China correspondent Jennifer Pak checks in from Shanghai, which is still in COVID lockdown and actually increasing restrictions. And, hear from a company that makes compact shelters for those experiencing homelessness in Washington state.
