Legislation that could ban many Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges
May 21, 2020

The Senate has unanimously passed a bill that could force some foreign companies off American stock exchanges. Citi announced it will buy up Paycheck Protection Program loans. Toward the bottom rung of California's housing market, conditions can be unsafe.

Citi plans to buy PPP loans from minority-owned lenders

by Justin Ho
May 21, 2020
The arrangement would allow minority-owned lenders to take PPP loans off of their balance sheets.
Citi says it will purchase $50 million in loans from minority-owned lenders.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Life on the bottom rung of the rental market during a housing crisis

by Aaron Mendelson
May 21, 2020
One group of California tenants say they feel stuck in dirty, dangerous accommodations.
A courtyard at the River Glen Apartments in San Bernardino, California.
Chava Sanchez/LAist
Music from the episode

Waves Joey Bada$$

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

