Feb 26, 2021
Selling Amazon rainforest illegally on Facebook Marketplace
Hundreds of people are offering land stolen from indigenous communities. Some sellers admit they don't even have proof of ownership documents. Plus, worries about higher inflation and interest rates have driven down stock markets worldwide. And, are gadgets the best way to get a good night's sleep?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director