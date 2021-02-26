The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
What have you always wondered about the economy? Tell Us
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Selling Amazon rainforest illegally on Facebook Marketplace
Feb 26, 2021

Selling Amazon rainforest illegally on Facebook Marketplace

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hundreds of people are offering land stolen from indigenous communities. Some sellers admit they don't even have proof of ownership documents. Plus, worries about higher inflation and interest rates have driven down stock markets worldwide. And, are gadgets the best way to get a good night's sleep?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Relief bill could lift millions of kids out of poverty by expanding tax credit
COVID-19
Relief bill could lift millions of kids out of poverty by expanding tax credit
Consumers may be ready to release their pent-up demand
COVID-19
Consumers may be ready to release their pent-up demand
Could your emergency savings pay off your credit card debt?
COVID-19
Could your emergency savings pay off your credit card debt?
How many U.S. flags are made in the U.S.?
I've always wondered ...
How many U.S. flags are made in the U.S.?