Seeing where the CHIPS Act falls
The bill would provide $52 billion in subsidies to chip manufacturing, but is that enough? The Port of Oakland is up and running following a contentious trucker blockade over independent contracting. The BBC reports on overtourism in India.
Segments From this episode
Senate to vote on bill to expand U.S. semiconductor production
The CHIPS Act would create $52 billion in subsidies to encourage domestic chip production, but some say that isn't enough to bring back the industry.
