The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Seeing where the CHIPS Act falls
Jul 26, 2022

Seeing where the CHIPS Act falls

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The bill would provide $52 billion in subsidies to chip manufacturing, but is that enough? The Port of Oakland is up and running following a contentious trucker blockade over independent contracting. The BBC reports on overtourism in India.

Segments From this episode

Senate to vote on bill to expand U.S. semiconductor production

by Lily Jamali
Jul 26, 2022
The CHIPS Act would create $52 billion in subsidies to encourage domestic chip production, but some say that isn't enough to bring back the industry.
President Joe Biden participates virtually in a meeting on the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act, in the South Court Auditorium at the White House on July 25, 2022 in Washington, DC. The meeting was held for President Biden to hear from CEOs and labor leaders on the way funding for production of computer chips would impact them.
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:34 AM PDT
7:31
2:31 AM PDT
6:19
7:27 AM PDT
1:50
Jul 25, 2022
14:21
Jul 25, 2022
27:31
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
3:00 AM PDT
25:42
Even amid the crash, there's some optimism about the future of crypto
Even amid the crash, there's some optimism about the future of crypto
Why aren't mulberries sold at grocery stores?
I've Always Wondered ...
Why aren't mulberries sold at grocery stores?
There's a new spate of working-class sitcoms, and they're not sold on the American dream
There's a new spate of working-class sitcoms, and they're not sold on the American dream
With limited access to abortion comes limited access to medical training to perform abortions
With limited access to abortion comes limited access to medical training to perform abortions