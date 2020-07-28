Million BazillionUnemployment 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

The next benchmark for the 2020 U.S. economy
Jul 28, 2020

This Thursday, we're going to find out what happened to U.S. GDP in the second quarter. Google is adding a new undersea cable network. The Trump administration's plans to regulate social media. And, Marketplace's new podcast kids and their families.

We're about to see the worst decline in GDP in the postwar era

It's the deepest recession since World War II. On Thursday, U.S. GDP numbers for the second quarter are out. David Kelly, chief global strategist for JP Morgan Funds, has more.
Google is building a new transatlantic fiber-optic cable

The BBC's Rory Cellan-Jones reports.
Trump administration resumes its battle over Section 230, the law crucial for social media platforms

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Marketplace podcast "Million Bazillion" teaches kids how to negotiate in latest episode

Host Jed Kim has more on teaching children and their families about financial literacy.
Heartbreaker Crazy P

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
