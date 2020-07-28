Jul 28, 2020
The next benchmark for the 2020 U.S. economy
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
This Thursday, we're going to find out what happened to U.S. GDP in the second quarter. Google is adding a new undersea cable network. The Trump administration's plans to regulate social media. And, Marketplace's new podcast kids and their families.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
We're about to see the worst decline in GDP in the postwar era
It's the deepest recession since World War II. On Thursday, U.S. GDP numbers for the second quarter are out. David Kelly, chief global strategist for JP Morgan Funds, has more.
Google is building a new transatlantic fiber-optic cable
The BBC's Rory Cellan-Jones reports.
Marketplace podcast "Million Bazillion" teaches kids how to negotiate in latest episode
Host Jed Kim has more on teaching children and their families about financial literacy.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director