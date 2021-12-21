Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
SEC chair putting insider trading and stock buyback in the crosshairs
Dec 21, 2021

SEC chair putting insider trading and stock buyback in the crosshairs

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: President Biden is scheduled to announce a series of omicron-fighting actions, such as free at-home COVID tests. The BBC looks in on the rebounding global stock markets.

Segments From this episode

SEC's Gary Gensler wants to tighten rules around insider trading, stock buybacks and more

by David Brancaccio , Erika Soderstrom and Rose Conlon
Dec 21, 2021
The Security and Exchange Commission's proposals could attract pushback from corporate America.
Gensler's new proposals could attract pushback from corporate America.
Evelyn Hockstein/AFP/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:16 AM PST
7:55
2:28 AM PST
10:11
7:28 AM PST
1:50
4:54 PM PST
25:56
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Dec 14, 2021
33:54
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
For unincorporated communities, limited ways to regulate housing
For unincorporated communities, limited ways to regulate housing
What's the best way to track the economy with fast-moving omicron?
What's the best way to track the economy with fast-moving omicron?
Where might Fed rate hikes show up for consumers?
Where might Fed rate hikes show up for consumers?
Take the Marketplace year-end poll!
Marketplace Poll
Take the Marketplace year-end poll!