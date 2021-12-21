SEC chair putting insider trading and stock buyback in the crosshairs
Also today: President Biden is scheduled to announce a series of omicron-fighting actions, such as free at-home COVID tests. The BBC looks in on the rebounding global stock markets.
Segments From this episode
SEC's Gary Gensler wants to tighten rules around insider trading, stock buybacks and more
The Security and Exchange Commission's proposals could attract pushback from corporate America.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director