SBF found G-U-I-L-T-Y
One of the biggest fraud cases in American history came to a speedy end yesterday, with FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty on 7 charges of fraud and conspiracy.
Segments From this episode
Retail group predicts record holiday spending
The National Retail Federation predicts at least $957 billion in sales this holiday season. But that might not mean everyone is splurging.
