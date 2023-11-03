Israel-Hamas WarBytes: Week in ReviewI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
SBF found G-U-I-L-T-Y
Nov 3, 2023

SBF found G-U-I-L-T-Y

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images
One of the biggest fraud cases in American history came to a speedy end yesterday, with FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty on 7 charges of fraud and conspiracy.

Segments From this episode

Retail group predicts record holiday spending

by Stephanie Hughes
Nov 3, 2023
The National Retail Federation predicts at least $957 billion in sales this holiday season. But that might not mean everyone is splurging.
Prices for goods are up nearly 1% from a year ago, according to the latest PCE price index.
Mark Makela/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:00 AM PDT
1:22
7:41 AM PDT
9:37
3:08 AM PDT
16:21
3:00 AM PDT
18:05
6:07 PM PDT
12:55
Nov 2, 2023
27:33
Nov 1, 2023
35:14
As one new offshore wind project is approved, two others are canceled — for now
As one new offshore wind project is approved, two others are canceled — for now
What does Jerome Powell mean when he calls the economy "resilient?"
What does Jerome Powell mean when he calls the economy "resilient?"
What the Israel-Hamas war means for Gaza's already suffering economy
Israel-Hamas War
What the Israel-Hamas war means for Gaza's already suffering economy
With demand down, there's a new buyer of Treasurys in town
With demand down, there's a new buyer of Treasurys in town