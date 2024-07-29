Election 2024My Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Say you want kids. Can you afford it?
Jul 29, 2024

Say you want kids. Can you afford it?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Among adults under 50 who say they’re unlikely to have children, 36% say it's partly because they can't afford them.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:46 AM PDT
6:39
3:09 AM PDT
9:55
Jul 26, 2024
28:19
Jul 26, 2024
25:51
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
Jul 12, 2024
1:05
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
Biden White House has a lot on its economic plate before term ends
Election 2024
Biden White House has a lot on its economic plate before term ends
$10.24 for a burrito? Here’s why some restaurants don’t round up.
$10.24 for a burrito? Here’s why some restaurants don’t round up.
“Horses blink”: An equestrian sports journalist unwinds memories of 35-millimeter film
My Analog Life
“Horses blink”: An equestrian sports journalist unwinds memories of 35-millimeter film
Why do fewer Americans think they'll be working past age 62?
Why do fewer Americans think they'll be working past age 62?